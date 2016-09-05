PHOTO: Ahmed Musa spotted in Man United jersey

Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa has been spotted in the jersey of one of the rivals of the English Premier League.

The Nigerian attacker joined the Foxes this summer from CSKA Moscow for a fee in the region of £21m. He was in the Super Eagles' 1-0 victory over Tanzania last Saturday.

Musa, who captained Nigeria in the second half of the encouter after the substitution of Mikel Obi, was in Kano, a day after the game and while performing a task of charity, the 23 year old was spotted in a Manchester United jersey.

A big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Kano Pillars star love for the jersey number 7 comes from his likeness for the Real Madrid star, right from his days at Manchester United.

Musa is reportedly a fan of Manchester United according to his close friends and associates and his recent picture gives more insight into those claims.

