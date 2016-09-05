MTN FA Cup: Okwahu United coach Mariga shirks responsibility for FA Cup final defeat

Okwahu United coach, Mariga wanted to make history. His target was to emulate the success he chalked as a player about three decades ago by winning the MTN FA Cup gold. He even promised to drop his working tools as a coach should he fail to lift the coveted trophy.

But in the end, he had silver. Yaw Arnol's second half strikes sent his team mobbing the floor at the Cape Coast stadium turf in disappointment and, they were devastated too.

Their journey to Cape Coast saw them giant-kill all premier league clubs that came their way, including Dreams FC, WAFA and Liberty Professionals.

But this time around, Bechem United rose to the defence of Premier League clubs, and succeeded in avoiding a repeat of the 2011 final which saw Nania FC beat Kotoko to the trophy. READ ALSO: Wild jubilation as Uganda break 38-­year jinx

After barren first half, Yaw Arnol opened the scoring before Akoto Danso drew parity for Mariga's boys. The game headed the way of the semifinal at the Kumasi stadium, but the brilliant Abednego Tetteh, rolled the ball onto the path of Yaw Arnol after breath-taking counter attack, and, the youngstet blast the roof of the net and sent the stadium frenzy.

TheY laboured without success, and Mariga reckon afterwards that his team chose entertaining spectators to the detriment of his game plan.

"It is a painful defeat. We played well but inexperience cost us. There were some mistakes too due to the players' indecisions. Our midfield cost us because they didn't execute the plan I gave them. They went on to the pitch wanting to entertain the supporters," he said in his post-match press conference.

He added: "Had we played to strategy, the same as we played against Liberty, we would have won because we came to win, to repeat the success I had when I was a player; I wanted to win it as a coach too, but unfortunately, I didn't get my wish. READ ALSO: I never promised $5K as winning bonus

"In the game of football, two teams cannot win at the same time, one will lose and the other will win. So we grateful we came this far. We will turn our concentration to our league which is left with five matches to end the season," he said.

Having promised to end his career as a coach should he lose the final, Mariga took a U-turn. He said his words were not emphatic.

"I never said I will resign if I lose. My statement was not emphatic. I said, 'there is the possibility that I will stop coaching should we lose, so concluding that I said I will resign is incorrect." He explained.

Bechem United walked home with GH¢ 40,000 whilst Okwahu were given GH¢ 15,000.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh