Black Stars to know AFCON group opponents on the 19th of October

Ghana's path to win the Africa Cup of Nations will be made clear on the 19th of October where every qualified team will be grouped in Libreville.

The Black Stars will be huge favourites for the competition after reaching the final in the previous edition and losing to Cote D'voire via the penalty shot-outs.

Form has been on the side of Avram Grant's men with most of the players who played in Equatorial Guinea playing a key role to help the team secure qualification to the finals with a game to spare.

Ghana has won the Africa Cup of Nations on four occasions albeit the last time they lifted the trophy was some 34 years ago.

The team will feel they have unfinished business when they arrive in Gabon next January with time running out on what has been a strong group of footballers who have reached the world Cup stage in the last three editions.

All sixteen teams who have secured qualification will be grouped on the 19th of October in Gabon.

By Rahman Osman

By Rahman Osman



