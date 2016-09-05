DOL: Bofoakwa Tano board member J.Y. Appiah threatens legal action against federation

Board member of Division One League side Bofoakwa Tano, J.Y. Appiah has threatened legal action against this year's league following Bolga United's return to play in the league.

According to him, the regulations of the Ghana Football Association do not permit Bawku United to be re-admitted in the league to play after pulling out a couple of weeks ago.

The Bawku-based side pulled out of the Division One League after suffering points deduction for failure to pay a fine to the Ghana FA.

But the team from the north made a quick u-turn to play their remaining matches after staying away from three matches already.

And the former Premier League Board Chairman insists they must be stopped from playing their remaining matches or risk plunging the Division One League Zone One into an unending legal battle.

"Bawku United have failed to report for three consecutive matches in Zone One and this is a violation of our regulations and the implication is that you've automatically withdrawn from the competition.

So we are warning the FA to respect its regulations. The DOLB attention has been drawn to these issues, but nothing has been done,' J.Y. Appiah Told Happy FM.

"We have instructed our lawyers to write to the FA. We are warning the FA through Happy FM. We will come out with a letter and if they fail to listen to our voice, next season's league will also delay.

"I have informed the FA on all these illegal acts going on in the league but no one is ready to address them. We only want to write officially to the FA and if nothing happens as soon as possible, we will be left with nothing else than to put an injunction on the league,' he added.

'When that is done, it will surely affect the start of next season's league.'

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

