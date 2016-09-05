Martha Bissah to quit Ghana?

Former Junior Olympics 800 metres champion, Martha Bissah, says she is not keen on competing for the nation again considering the problems she went through under the Ghana Athletics Association and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

Departing Accra last Sunday night for the United States to begin her four-year scholarship programme at the Norfolk State University in Ohio, Martha said she went through trauma as the GAA decided to destroy her character with malicious fabrications and vile propaganda.

She told the Graphic Sports she would think again before competing for Ghana.

“I have suffered a lot and gone through problems. I will think seriously before competiting for Ghana”, she noted.

A farewell party was held in Accra for the 19-year-old hosted by George Lutterodt, former chairman of the GAA, prior to her departure and attended by the athlete's mother and siblings.

Martha, who pledged to give of her best at the university, opened up about her relationship with the GAA.

She stated that the GAA treated her as if she was an alien, who must not be allowed to don the nation's colours.

“I was treated differently from other athletes and I shed tears most often,” she stated, adding her refusal to hand over her reward of GHC10,000 given to her by the President to the GAA was also a factor.

She expressed gratitude to Mr. Lutterodt for securing the scholarship.

–

By: Graphic Online/Ghana