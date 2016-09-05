Asamoah Gyan: 'Fire for Fire' is a comedy show, Black Stars captain blasts Countryman Songo

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has taken a strong swipe at sports journo Patrick Osei Agyemang, the host of a popular sports programme 'Fire for Fire' which is airs on Accra based Asempa FM and Adom TV.

According to Gyan, the aforementioned sports show is a comedy programme because the host popularly known as 'Countryman Songo' is not a serious journalist because he has been broadcasting false stories about him.

'Songo's programme is a comedy show. People watch to it to entertain themselves. That show is not a serious show that people would have to follow,'Gyan told Hot FM.

'A journalist like that [Countryman Songo] I don't know where he got his journalism lessons from. He has been spewing lies and deceiving the country, his programme is like a comedy show.'

He concluded: 'He can criticized me but he must do that with fact which I will have no problem about that. If he criticized me without fact then it means he doesn't know his work.

'My advice to him and other journalists is that, they should educate Songo because he is not educated.'

Gyan on the transfer deadline day joined UAE champions Al Alhi on a year deal from Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh