Michael Essien: Ghanaian midfielder praises David Luiz's return to Chelsea

Michael Essien has welcomed David Luiz to Chelsea.

The Brazilian centre-back completed a surprise £30m return to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day.

And Essien - who is currently maintaining his fitness by training with the Blues - is happy to see Luiz back at the club.

On Instagram he posted: 'Welcome back Geezer @davidluiz_4 #CFC'.

Luiz left Chelsea in the summer of 2014 for Paris St-Germain but is excited to be back in the Premier League.

'I'm very happy to be here again,' the 29-year-old said after completing his switch.

'It's fantastic to have this second opportunity to play for this club. I love this club so that's why I am here. Let's try to continue the nice history with a lot of joy and try to get success.

'It will be an amazing opportunity to show to the fans again how I love this club and how I love to play for this club. I cannot wait to wear the shirt and play at Stamford Bridge again.'

Chelsea have started the season well winning all three of their opening Premier League matches.

And they will aim to keep that form going when they take on Swansea this Sunday at the Liberty Stadium.

