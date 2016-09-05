Asamoah Gyan: I never promised $5K as winning bonus

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has vehemently rubbished reports that he promised to give $ 5,000 to each Black Stars players should they have beaten Rwanda in the final Group H AFCON Qualifier.

Prior to last Saturday's game at the Accra Sports Stadium, reports were rife in the local media that Gyan had promised a winning bonus of $ 5,000, following the Sports Ministry's decision to slashed the team's winning bonus from $ 8,000 to $2,500. READ ALSO: Watch photos of Black Stars captain's unveiling at Al Ahli

But according to the 30 year-old forward, he never made that promise.

'I never promised to give each Black Stars players $ 5,000 as winning bonus. It is not true, I never said that,' Gyan told Hot FM.

'I don't know why someone made that story up, there is no truth in that.'

Gyan however has hailed his team mates performance in the 1-1 drawn game with Rwanda despite missing the clash. READ MORE: Ayittey Powers accuses Bukom Banku of homosexuality

'The players have done very well because we have qualified already and the new players that had the opportunity to play did very well.

'The game is all part of our preparation towards our upcoming world cup qualifier so for me they have done very well,' he concluded.

Last Sunday, Gyan was unveiled by Al Ahli after his move on the transfer deadline day from Shanghai SIPG and he has been handed his iconic number 3 shirt.

