Sports News | 5 September 2016 12:56 CET

MTN FA Cup Final: Cape Coast hosted a party to relish

"We are promising a historic FA Cup final ," were the words of Kurt Okraku, Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee in the build-up the 2015/16 final. And they did.

From the Pedu junction, to the mouth of the Cape Coast stadium, the presence of a game, which, seemingly, according to sceptics, is not at the magnitude of Asante Kotoko against Hearts of Oak, and could not appeal to the football-loving fibre that radiates the atmosphere of excitement to fill the stands, drew a crowd worth acknowledging.

Bechem United vs Okwahu United

