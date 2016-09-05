MTN FA Cup: Issah Adamu: We deserved to win the MTN FA Cup trophy

Bechem United captain Issah Adamu has insisted his side performed better than Okwawu United adding that they deserved to win the MTN FA Cup trophy.

The final game which came off on Sunday at the newly built Cape Coast Sports Stadium saw the first half ending goalless.

Both teams improved their performance in the second half but it was the Bechem based club who broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute courtesy Yaw Anorl's sublime finish. Okwawu United restored parity nine minutes later through Akoto Danso.

Manuel Zacharia's side after the second-tier side equalization intensified their game and Yaw Anol restored his side's lead in the 74th minute as the game ended 2-1.

'We know it will be a tough game because Okwawu United wanted the trophy, we also wanted it badly. The first half was very difficult but we know that we will perform better than them in the second half because we know we will beat them,' Adamu told Hot FM.

'Prior to the game, owner [Kingsley Osei Bonsu] of the club told us that he has gotten some financial boosts that when we win the Cup we will go to Africa, so that gingered us to win the game. And also writing our names in the history books of the club was one of the motvations,' he added.

Bechem United thus become the first club from the Brong Ahafo Region to win the FA Cup, and they will be representing Ghana in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

