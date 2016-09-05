Andre Ayew concerned by recent disinterest in Black Stars

Deputy skipper of the Black Stars and West Ham United's record signing Andre Ayew has lamented the poor turnout in Ghana's game against Rwanda and is concerned about the off the field issues that are hovering around the team.

Ayew in a massive show of patriotism bought air tickets for some of his international colleagues for them to honour their final AFCON qualifiers against Rwanda.

The act was necessitated because the Ministry of Youth and Sports decided against paying for the tickets and also any winning bonuses.

His actions were however not enough to draw fans to the stadium with many raising concerns over the interest in the team since their disappointing showing at the World Cup in Brazil 2014.

'We were hoping to see the fans here but unfortunately they didn't turnout,' he told GTV.

'The turnout today was very low and it is sad not to have our own people support us.

'Without them we are not the Black Stars. We still need their support.'

Ghana topped the Group H with 14 points and most importantly booking a place at next year's Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon.

