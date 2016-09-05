Injured Gideon Baah racing to be fit before December

Ghana and New York Red Bulls defender Gideon Baah is showing huge signs of recovery and could be back playing again after recent scans showed his recovery is ahead of time.

Baah suffered the setback during New York Red Bulls 0-0 stalemate with Portland Timbers in July and was initially scheduled to be out for six months.

That was the second time the Ghanaian was making a return to the treatment table following an initial hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old's first was back in March after his first set-back but could return for this one ahead of time.

His recent progress with will be a boost to Red Bull who knocking on the doors of lifting the title and making it to the play offs.

Baah joined the MLS side from Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

By Rahman Osman

