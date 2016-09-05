Millennium Marathon Honours Priority Insurance

From Left to Right Daniel Bentum, Head of Retail Marketing, Priority Insurance; Ambassador Ashim Morton, Managing Partner, Millennium Marathon Sports Limited; Mr. Ernest Frimpong, Head of Business Development and Marketing, Priority Insurance; and Mr.SelaliK. A. Tsegah of Millennium Marathon

Priority Insurance Company Limited was named as the official insurer of the just ended Millennium Marathon, which took place on Saturday, September 3, 2016.

The Marathon is an annual event organised by Millennium Marathon Sports Limited. Priority Insurance was proud to be associated with the international event with the provision of Group Personal Accident cover for all the runners. The total amount for the insurance package was GH₵100m.

According to Ernest Frimpong, the Head of Business Development and Marketing of Priority Insurance, the Company has decided to take a keen interest in health issues and hence the focus on the development of sports in view of the enormous benefit of sports to the health and wellbeing of individuals and the nation as a whole as well as the bonding and social cohesion sports bring.

In view of this, the Company had also sponsored the MTN FA Cup Finals which ended on Sunday, September 4, 2016 with the provision of Group Personal Accident cover for all the players involved in the tournament.

Mr. Frimpong indicated also that Priority Insurance promises to continue to be on the side of its customers but more importantly on the side of our motherland, Ghana. As the Company provides peace of mind to its cherished policyholders and the general public through its insurance products and risk management solutions, it was mindful that it cannot do so when there is no peace in the land. It was for this reason that Priority Insurance has decided to sponsor the Ghana for Peace Summit which was being organised by Here for Protection (H4P) Organisation at Alisa Hotel, Accra on September 21, 2016 to sensitize the Ghanaian populace on the need to preserve and promote the peace in the country during this year's national elections.

“As we go into the 2016 polls, it is the prayer of the Company that there will be peace before, during and after the elections for progress and development.”

From The Sports Desk