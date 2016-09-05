GHAJSCOA Blasts Minister Critics

Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I flanked by Foresight Alhassan and Charles Quartey , Walaga FC at the press conference

President of the Ghana Amateur and Juvenile Soccer Club Owners Association (GHAJSCOA) Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I has descended heavily on critics of Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

The Minister’s approach to Black Stars’ issues since assuming office has sent him into the bad books of many, the recent being his suggestion for a local assembled side for the Rwanda AFCON qualifier.

GHAJSCOA has, however, hailed the Minister for his ‘new vision’, ranking the sports chief as one of the best to have happened to the Ministry.

In a press conference at Adabraka in Accra on Saturday, Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I expressed displeasure about some members of GFA calling for the Minister’s head.

The former Black Princesses Management member mentioned that the Minister’s ability to slash winning bonuses and other expenditure of the Black Stars in his quest to save the country some money to develop other disciplines deserves commendation.

He again lauded the Minister for his intention to revive colt’s football in the country.

The GHAJSCOA president appealed to all to rather rally behind the minister for his vision.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum