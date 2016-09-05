Ghana Women's League: Ampem Dakoaa win women's league

Ampem Dakoa FC are winners of the 2015/16 women's league after a 1-0 victory over Hasaacas Ladies.

Grace Asantewaa stroke home a perfect inch free kick in the second half to send Yussif Basigi's ladies crumbling.

It was a game of redemption for Ampem Dakoaa FC after suffering a similar revenge defeat at the Tema Sports stadium at the hands of Hasaacas last season, and the alacrity with which they approached the game showed their intent. READ MORE: Medeama beat Berekum Chelsea in outstanding game

An entertaining first half saw both sides missing glorious chances, with golden boot winner, Priscilla Aduabea being the only person to come close to adding to her 15 goals.

Ampem Dakoaa FC vs Hasaacas Ladies



