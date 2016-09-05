Lionel Messi: Argentina skipper explains why he dyed his hair blonde

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi's explained, in a relaxed conversation with the popular Argentine TV personality Mingo, the reason for dying his hair earlier this summer.

The Barcelona star was first spotted with his new hair do in late July, turning heads with a platinum blonde look after his partner Antonella Roccuzzo posted an Instagram picture of the transformed star.

The 29-year-old Barcelona forward scored the winner for Argentina against Uruguay on his return to international football, after announcing his retirement straight after this summer's Copa America defeat to Chile.

play Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina

