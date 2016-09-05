Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 5 September 2016 10:40 CET

Samuel Tetteh gets Ghana coach Avram Grant praise

Ghana coach Avram Grant heaped praises on striker Samuel Tetteh who scored on his first start in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Rwanda in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Tetteh opened the scoring with a low finish from inside the box to give Ghana the lead on 27 minutes.

The former WAFA SC player made his club form count where he has scored four goals in seven matches in the Austrian second-tier with FC Liefering where he is on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

'He is one of our promising young talents, he scored on his first start. He showed talent and is good, and he demonstrated why he should be part of my 23-man squad which I am happy about,' Grant said in his post-match interview on Saturday.

Tetteh is a sure bet to make Ghana's squad for the 2017 Nations Cup finals in Gabon next January.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

FRIENDSHIP IS A SINGLE SOUL DWELLING IN TWO BODIES
By: Felicia OWARE - Hamb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img