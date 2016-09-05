Samuel Tetteh gets Ghana coach Avram Grant praise

Ghana coach Avram Grant heaped praises on striker Samuel Tetteh who scored on his first start in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Rwanda in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Tetteh opened the scoring with a low finish from inside the box to give Ghana the lead on 27 minutes.

The former WAFA SC player made his club form count where he has scored four goals in seven matches in the Austrian second-tier with FC Liefering where he is on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

'He is one of our promising young talents, he scored on his first start. He showed talent and is good, and he demonstrated why he should be part of my 23-man squad which I am happy about,' Grant said in his post-match interview on Saturday.

Tetteh is a sure bet to make Ghana's squad for the 2017 Nations Cup finals in Gabon next January.

