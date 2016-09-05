Bechem United beat Okwahu United to win 2016 MTN FA Cup

Two goals from Yaw Arnol handed Bechem United their first FA Cup trophy in their history after beating Okwahu United 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Premier League team made the final after beating Wa Rockets while Okwahu United eliminated Liberty Professionals on penalties in the semi-finals.

And the two teams were determined to make it a good final.

They went for chances from the start and Okwahu United struck the bar following a corner which was passed towards the penalty area. They found the net soon after that but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Bechen United got their opportunities too but they failed to put them away.

However, all this changed in the 55th minute when Yaw Arnol, after going past one Bechem United defender, found space to shoot from just inside the Okwahu penalty area.

Seven minutes later, Young Player of the MTN FA Cup final, Akoto Danso, equalised for Okwahu. He popped up in the Okwahu United to tap home from close range from a cut-back from the right wing.

Both teams went for the winner but it was Bechem that got the decisive goal.

Forward Abednego Tetteh went on a run down the left and sent in a cross which was touched by an Okwahu United defender into the path of Arnol who side-footed it into the roof of the net to settle matters in the final.

Bechem United will represent Ghana in next year's CAF Confederations Cup.

Featured image was taken from SuperSports television coverage of the 2016 MTN FA Cup final

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana