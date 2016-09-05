Ghana coach Avram Grant warns lack of funds could affect 2018 World Cup qualifying chances

Ghana coach Avram Grant has warned that the recent 'no money' mantra could hurt the country's chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Black Stars will start their qualifying campaign next month but the country has recently been rocked with talk of no funds to play matches.

Players paid for their own air tickets to play Rwanda in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday because of the ministry's claim that there is no money.

Grant said in Saturday's post match interview that his request to send scouts to monitor their World Cup qualifying opponents was turned down.

Citing lack of funds, the ministry could not send scouts to watch Ghana's opponents Egypt, Uganda and Congo to provide him with the much needed technical information.

The Black Stars start their 2018 World Cup qualifiers next month and the former Chelsea coach fears the lack of funds will affect their chance of qualifying for the tournament in Russia.

In a post-match interview, Grant, said 'The recent no money by the Ministry is affecting my job as the coach of the Black Stars'.

He however called on the Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, to provide funds in order to facilitate adequate preparations ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

