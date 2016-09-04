Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 4 September 2016 23:25 CET

Bechem United become first team from Brong Ahafo Region to win MTN FA Cup 

Bechem United became the first Club from Brong-Ahafo region to win MTN FA Cup competition following a 2-1 win over Okwahu United.

The team from the small town of Bechem ended the region's long wait for the FA Cup with victory over second tier club Okwahu United.

Brong Ahafo United and Tano Bofoakwa came close to winning it in 1975 and 1983 respectively but both missed out to Great Olympics.

Yaw Arnorl struck a fantastic double to secure Bechem their maiden trophy.

The Hunters put up a masterful second half display to claim the glorious trophy.

Yaw Arnorl opened the scoring with a stunning finish but Akoto Danso levelled for Asase Aban.

But Black Stars new boy Abednego Tetteh brilliant pass teed up Yaw Arnorl who finished emphatically to win the final.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

A rotten country begins with people at the top of government.
By: Lord Aikins Adusei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img