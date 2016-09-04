Bechem United become first team from Brong Ahafo Region to win MTN FA Cup 

Bechem United became the first Club from Brong-Ahafo region to win MTN FA Cup competition following a 2-1 win over Okwahu United.

The team from the small town of Bechem ended the region's long wait for the FA Cup with victory over second tier club Okwahu United.

Brong Ahafo United and Tano Bofoakwa came close to winning it in 1975 and 1983 respectively but both missed out to Great Olympics.

Yaw Arnorl struck a fantastic double to secure Bechem their maiden trophy.

The Hunters put up a masterful second half display to claim the glorious trophy.

Yaw Arnorl opened the scoring with a stunning finish but Akoto Danso levelled for Asase Aban.

But Black Stars new boy Abednego Tetteh brilliant pass teed up Yaw Arnorl who finished emphatically to win the final.

