MTN FA Cup: Bechem United beat Okwawu to win historic title

Yaw Arnol made the headlines when he struck twice to give Bechem United their maiden FA Cup title at the newly built Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

It was a final everything involved the colourful opening ceremony and a good duel from the opposing team to lay their hands on the prestigious trophy.

Okwawu United supporters trooped to the stadium to support their idol club become the second lower division side to win the FA Cup- Nania FC made history in 2011 when they piped Kotoko in the finals.

However, Bechem United, who were well motivated for the final made nonsense of the huge support base of Okwawu United and in the end won the game scored in each half of the game to deny the 1986 champions of the competition a chance to represent Ghana in Africa.

Abednego Tetteh, the marksman for Okwawu United, although didn't score his presence was well felt, as he gave the Okwawu United defence difficult times and had a hand in the championship winning goal.

Bechem United were in the form of their life before the final- they had won their last four Ghana Premier League games

