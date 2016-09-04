2016 MTN FA Cup Final - Match Report: Okwahu United 2-1 Bechem United - Yaw Arnol's brace wins debut trophy for Hunters in massive Cape Coast final

Exciting attacker Yaw Arnol struck a double to win 2016 MTN FA Cup title for Bechem United as the Hunters claimed a 2-1 win over Okwahu United.

Arnol hit the opener for Bechem on the 55th minute mark but Akoto Danso levelled for the Soccer Mountaineers before Arnol sealed the win for the Brong Ahafo Region-based side.

Bechem United coach Manuel Coelho Zacarias had his full house after striker Abednago Tetteh joined the Hunters squad from the Black Stars squad.

The Portuguese tactician assembled former Liberty Professionals defender Alfred Nelson and the exciting Yaw Arnol in his line-up.

His Okwahu counterpart Ibrahim Marigah responded with a strong side.

In an impressive build up to a lucrative opening ceremony, the 12,000 seated fans given an unprecedented treat as they witnessed the trophy arrived on the pitch via a canoe.

Before kick-off the newly constructed Cape Coast Stadium was filled to capacity by local fans even both teams exported home fans from the Eastern and Brong Ahafo Regions.

Abednago Tetteh poked up around the area and was aiming to fire under the first minute when referee Awal Mohammed halted his pace with assistant line one flagging him offside.

The Hunters had 16-year-old Prince Asempa dazzled with quality reflexes in goal. The Ghana U17 first-choice goalkeeper stopped an electrifying drive from Okwahu's Danso Akoto. Danso earlier could not believe his eyes when his well-struck goal-bound effort was denied by the side post.

Moments later, Yaw Arnol bamboozled his way through a forest of legs inside the area and was in pole position to hit the target when the whistle went unceremoniously.

Bechem maintained the tempo by the minute, leaving Okwahu to dwell dangerously. The Mountaineers seemed lost with their build up play but could occasionally break forward in explosive counter-attacking moves. Maclin Ampadu struck wide in one of such moves.

Arnol was felled by Prince Bobbey in a vital area and Alfred Nelson tested the strength of the post with a ferocious piledriver from 25 yards. Goalkeeper Abass Mohammed had no clue to the direction of the ball.

Okwahu United thought they had opened the scoring when former Hearts of Oak triallist Prince Bobbey shot at goal but his team-mate, who was in an offside position interfered with play and assistant referee Bossman disallowed the goal, cutting celebrations short.

The second-half had a lot in store for the game. Yaw Arnol swept home a screaming effort from the edge of the area to put Bechem up on 55 minutes.

But their dominance was cut when Akoto Danso raced to connect home a Maclin Ampadu low-cross in the 63rd minute.

Abednago Tetteh assisted the match-winner for Bechem when he arrived at the right place to fire home a rasping drive to seal the win.

And, Okwahu failed to restore parity before the game petered out.

