Uganda clinch AFCON spot for first time since 1978

Uganda have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1978 after beating Comoros on Sunday.

Their 1-0 victory secured their place at next year’s finals in Gabon as one of the two best group runners-up.

Group D rivals Burkina Faso also qualified with a late 2-1 victory over Botswana to ensure they finished top of the table.

Banou Diawara struck deep into injury time for the Burkinabe, who had Steeve Yago sent off moments before.

The win means they took 13 points from their six group games.

Uganda also reached 13 points, thanks to a 35th-minute winner by Farouk Miya in Kampala, but they finished in second place because of a inferior head-to-head record against Burkina Faso.

However, it was enough to send the Cranes to the finals for the first time for 38 years. Some Ugandan players raised their arms and others sank to their knees at the end of the match.

Uganda’s last appearance at the Nations Cup ended in a runners-up spot when they lost to Ghana in the final.

Sixteen teams will compete at the tournament, which runs from 14 January to 5 February: the 13 group winners and two best group runners-up, plus hosts Gabon.

Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Morocco, Senegal and Zimbabwe had booked their places before Sunday’s matches.

Final round of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group A Group B Group C Togo v Djibouti (1730) Angola 1-1 Madagascar Equatorial Guinea v South Sudan (1600) Tunisia v Liberia (1730) DR Congo v Central African Republic (1730) Mali v Benin (1730) Group D Group E Group F Burkina Faso 2-1 Botswana Congo 1-0 Guinea-Bissau Cape Verde 0-1 Libya Uganda 1-0 Comoros Zambia 1-1 Kenya Morocco v Sao Tome e Principe (1900) Group G Group H Group I Nigeria 1-0 Tanzania Ghana 1-1 Rwanda Ivory Coast 1-1 Sierra Leone Mozambique 1-0 Mauritius Sudan 1-2 Gabon Group J Group K Group L Ethiopia 2-1 Seychelles Senegal 2-0 Namibia Malawi 1-0 Swaziland Algeria v Lesotho (1930) Niger v Burundi (1730) Guinea v Zimbabwe (1700) Group M South Africa 1-1 Mauritania Cameroon 2-0 The Gambia All times GMT

Burkina Faso, who lost to Nigeria in the 2013 final, left it very late to guarantee their qualification after Prejuce Nakoulma’s 18th-minute opener was cancelled out by a Botswana equaliser from the penalty spot.

Visitors Botswana held their opponents until almost the last kick of the match, despite having Lesego Galenamotlhale dismissed on 61 minutes and Kabelo Dambe sent off with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Earlier on Sunday, Group E reached its conclusion with two dead rubbers, as Guinea-Bissau had clinched top spot and a best-placed runners-up spot was out of reach for the other teams.

Guinea-Bissau fell to a 1-0 defeat by Congo , while Zambia and Kenya drew 1-1.

And in Group L, Swaziland failed to give themselves a chance of a best-placed runners-up spot as they were beaten 1-0 by Malawi.

Zimbabwe have already qualified as group winners and they will complete their fixtures later on Sunday with a home match against third-placed Guinea , who are only playing for pride.

BBC Sport