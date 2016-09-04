Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 4 September 2016 20:41 CET

Rooney Breaks England Outfield Record

By Daily Guide

Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney became England’s most-capped outfield player when he captained the Three Lions in Sunday’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia.

Rooney won his 116th cap in Sam Allardyce’s first match in charge of England on Sunday, putting him ahead of former United star David Beckham.

Only goalkeeper Peter Shilton, with 125 caps, now stands ahead of him, but Rooney — who has announced that he will retire from international football after the 2018 World Cup — said before the match that he was only concerned about winning.

“I think it is always important and an honour to represent your country,” he told reporters.

“But it is about the team, about getting three points. I’m sure one day in the future I will look back [on the outfield record], but for now I’m looking to the game and nothing else.”

Rooney added: “I have said many times that I am a proud person to play for England.

“I have been since the moment I got in the team, and my motivation is the same as it was on that day.”

The 30-year-old won his first England cap when he came on as a substitute in a friendly against Australia in February 2003 at the age of 17 years and 111 days.

-espnfc

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
