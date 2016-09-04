National Women's League: Ampem Darkoa beat Hasaacas Ladies to win league

Ampem Darkoa dethroned Hasaacas Ladies as the National Women's League champions, when they edged the holders by a goal to nil in the championship play-off at the newly built Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Ampem Darkoa topped the Northern sector, while Hasaacas Ladies won the Southern sector of the zonal league, so a stage was set to decide the national champions of this year's National Women's League.

Grace Asantewaa's goal for Ampem Darkoa, eventually emerged as the championship winning goal and gave the Techiman based side a sweet revenge over a side they lost the final to last year.

The game was played as the curtain raiser of the MTN FA Cup final between Bechem United and Okwawu United which kicks off at 6: 30pm at the same venue.

Hasaacas Ladies won the championship in 2014 and 2015.

Princella Adubea won the top scorer of the league, with 16 goals in 15 games for Ampem Darkoa, whereas her teammates Grace Asantewaa and Evelyn Yeboah were named best player and best goalkeeper respectively.

