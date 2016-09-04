Asamoah Gyan: Ghanaian aiming to become the best striker in the UAE

New Al Ahli signing Asamoah Gyan has vowed to prove that he's still one of the most lethal strikers in the UAE after a disappointing spell in China.

The 30-year-old completed a season-long loan deal with the Red Knights on Wednesday from Shanghai SIPG, 12 months after moving from Al Ain, where he scored 128 goals in 123 matches in his four-year stay.

The Ghana captain had a frustrating time in the Far East, finding the back of the net just seven times in a season plagued by a series of injuries. Read more: Black Stars captain nabs no. 3 jersey at Al Ahli

But Gyan insists he will do all he can to rediscover his form with the Arabian Gulf League champions.

'I'm here to prove myself once again because the expectations are much higher,' said the former Sunderland striker.

'People will be expecting me to do what I did four years ago, to do the same thing. I cannot say I'm perfect but I'm here to work as a team and work with new team-mates.

'I'll work hard to achieve what I want to achieve at Ahli. I cannot do this alone. With the quality we have at the club, I think we can achieve what we want to achieve. I want to help them to do more than just expectations.'

culled from sports360



