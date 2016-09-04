Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 4 September 2016 19:40 CET

Ghana Premier League: Medeama beat Berekum Chelsea in outstanding game

Medeama SC put Berekum Chelsea to sleep when they defeated them 2-0 at the T and A Park in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.

Kwesi Donsu continued his goal scoring form, as he powered Medeama into the lead in the first half from another free kick, making it his tenth goal from the free kick to take his total tally to 12- making him the third top scorer in the league.

Kwame Boahen sealed the victory for Medeama in the second half to give the FA Cup holders a win and lift them to fifth place on the league log.

There are three games to end the 2015-16 Ghana Premier League.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

LIFE IS IRREVERSIBLE LIKE A ONEWAY STREET, WHILST ENTERED YOU MUST ALWAYS DRIVE FORWARD.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img