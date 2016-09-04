Ghana Premier League: Medeama beat Berekum Chelsea in outstanding game

Medeama SC put Berekum Chelsea to sleep when they defeated them 2-0 at the T and A Park in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.

Kwesi Donsu continued his goal scoring form, as he powered Medeama into the lead in the first half from another free kick, making it his tenth goal from the free kick to take his total tally to 12- making him the third top scorer in the league.

Kwame Boahen sealed the victory for Medeama in the second half to give the FA Cup holders a win and lift them to fifth place on the league log.

There are three games to end the 2015-16 Ghana Premier League.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh