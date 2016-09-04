Ampem Darkoa Ladies win maiden National Women's League title

â€‹Ampem Darkoa Ladies have become champions of the National Women's League for the first time after edging title holders Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies by 1-0 at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

The two sides were pit together for the final after topping Northern and Southern Zones respectively.

Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies have been champions in the previous two league seasons.

The Techiman based outfit lost to the same opponent last season but Grace Asantewaa's goal was enough for them to be crowned champions for the first time since the league's inception.

They lost to Fabulous Ladies in the Sanford Women's FA Cup semi-finals through penalty shootouts last week prior to the final.

Princella Adubea emerged as top scorer of the National Women's League 2016 season with 16 goals in fifteen games for the current champions whilst team mates Grace Asantewaa and Evelyn Yeboah were named best player and best goalkeeper respectively.

By: Nuhu Adams



