Asamoah Gyan: Al Ahli unveils Black Stars skipper

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has officially been presented as a player of the Al Ahli and was handed his iconic No. 3

The 30-year-striker completed a season-long loan move from Shanghai SIPG to Ahli in order to get much playing time.

Gyan initially took the No. 90 jersey, but he grabbed his favourite No. 3 during the official unveiling.

The former Sunderland attacker is synonymous with the No. 3, a jersey number he grabbed at Liberty Professional, during his days in Ghana, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG and the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan has indicated his decision to join Al Ahli instead of his former UAE club, Al Ain. According to the Black Stars skipper, the Al Ain snubbed him and he was left with no choice than to join their rivals, Al Ahli, who accepted him.

Gyan won the UAE top-flight league's top scorer twice during his days at Al Ain.

