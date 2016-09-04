2016 MTN FA CUP FINAL: Live play-by-play: Bechem United - Okwawu United

FOLLOW the LIVE play-by-play of the 2016 MTN FA Cup final clash between Ghana Premier League side Bechem United and Division One League side Okwawu United from the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on GHANAsoccernet.com.

Kickoff is exactly 18:00 GMT but we shall start updating you from 16:30 GMT.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com