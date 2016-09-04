Shadrach Eghan saves life of two-year-old boy after paying for US$ 8,000 heart surgery

Norway-based midfielder Shadrach Eghan helped save the life of a two-year-old boy in Ghana after donating US$ 8,000 for a keyhole heart surgery.

The successful surgery took place at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Cardiothoracic Centre.

Benson Owusu, president of Quik Medical Consult, the NGO which led the fundraising, was among those to extend his thanks to Eghan, who moved to the Eredivisie in 2013.

"Shadrach Eghan stepped in to save the life of the child with his donation to our 'Bail Out The Child' project,' Owusu said.

"The money we raise helps needy children undergo surgeries and pay for hospital bills if their parents cannot afford.

Quik Medical Consult is a non-governmental organisation made up of young Ghanaian medical practitioners from various hospitals in Ghana.

Eghan is owned by Dutch side FC Twente but on loan at Stabaek where he has struggled for game time.

