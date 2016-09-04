Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 4 September 2016 16:40 CET

Shadrach Eghan saves life of two-year-old boy after paying for US$ 8,000 heart surgery

Norway-based midfielder Shadrach Eghan helped save the life of a two-year-old boy in Ghana after donating US$ 8,000 for a keyhole heart surgery.

The successful surgery took place at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Cardiothoracic Centre.

Benson Owusu, president of Quik Medical Consult, the NGO which led the fundraising, was among those to extend his thanks to Eghan, who moved to the Eredivisie in 2013.

"Shadrach Eghan stepped in to save the life of the child with his donation to our 'Bail Out The Child' project,' Owusu said.

"The money we raise helps needy children undergo surgeries and pay for hospital bills if their parents cannot afford.

Quik Medical Consult is a non-governmental organisation made up of young Ghanaian medical practitioners from various hospitals in Ghana.

Eghan is owned by Dutch side FC Twente but on loan at Stabaek where he has struggled for game time.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Hi pretty Juliet. Would you love to be a nice friend with me. Please call me or sms me your number 0240776710. Thanks.
By: Don'D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img