Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan gets his iconic No. 3 jersey at Al Ahli

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been handed his iconic number 3 jersey at his new club Al Ahli in Dubai.

The former Shanghai SIPG star was initially handed the jersey number 90 moments after landing a season loan deal with the Garden City club.

Three days after signing the loan deal, the influential Ghana striker has been handed his iconic number 3 shirt.

Gyan has been wearing the number three shirt since his days at Liberty in Ghana and has identified with it throughout his playing career.

The UAE League season will start next month.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com