Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 4 September 2016 16:40 CET

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan gets his iconic No. 3 jersey at Al Ahli

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been handed his iconic number 3 jersey at his new club Al Ahli in Dubai.

The former Shanghai SIPG star was initially handed the jersey number 90 moments after landing a season loan deal with the Garden City club.

Three days after signing the loan deal, the influential Ghana striker has been handed his iconic number 3 shirt.

Gyan has been wearing the number three shirt since his days at Liberty in Ghana and has identified with it throughout his playing career.

The UAE League season will start next month.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Don't praise the crook and jail the policeman!
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img