Sports News | 4 September 2016 17:27 CET

PHOTOS: On-loan Asamoah Gyan officially unveiled by UAE giants Al Ahli

UAE giants Al Ahli have officially unveiled new signing Asamoah Gyan ahead of the start of the Arabian Gulf League season.

The ceremony took place at the club's secretariat in Dubai on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old moved fast to secure a season long loan with UAE giants Al Ahli after failing to secure a similar move to Reading.

Gyan needed game time to prove his mettle after injuries hampered his stay at Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

