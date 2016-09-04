Afcon 2017 qualifiers: Senegal qualify with perfect record

Senegal have continued their dominance over Namibia as they walked away with a 2-0 win in their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, Group K qualifier at the Stade Léopold Sédar Senghor in Dakar on Saturday night.

Although the Lions of Teranga had already qualified for the tournament next year, they managed to remain disciplined to fight for a win at home.

Goals from Mame Diouf and Balde Keita were enough to hand Senegal the advantage at home to consolidate their spot in the group.

Coach Moustapha Seck's side now have 18 points after six matches as they claimed six points (over two legs) against the Namibians.

Senegal grabbed the lead in the 33rd minute when Keita found the back of the net, thus handing the hosts an added advantage.

It was 1-0 at the interval.

Upon their return from the tunnel, the Brave Warriors of Namibia struggled to find their rhythm.

The hosts gained momentum in the dying minutes of the encounter as they probed for their second goal to kill the match.

In the 90th minute, Diouf scored the second to ensure the sealed the victory to remain on top of the group with no loss or a draw in their campaign.

The defeat means Ricardo Mannnetti's side have failed to reach the continental showpiece in Gabon next year as they remain placed at No 3 with six points.

