Ghanaian coach Sellas Tetteh narrowly misses out of 2017 AFCON qualification with Sierra Leone

Ghanaian coach Sellas Tetteh narrowly missed on securing qualification to the 2017 African Nations Cup after drawing 1-1 with Ivory Coast in Bouake on Saturday.

The Leone Stars needed a win to top the Group and pick the sole qualification ticket from Group I but the point earned was not good enough.

Kodja Adjo beat Sierra Leone goalkeeper Solomon Zombo Morris with a spectacular overhead kick from inside the box to make it 1-0 after 35 minutes.

New England Revolution striker Kei Kamara scored with a great header from Mohamed Kamara's free-kick to snatch the equalizer.

Tetteh was loaned by the Ghana FA to the Sierra Leonean FA back in August last year to help them qualify for their first Nations Cup finals in two decades.

Defending African champions Ivory Coast finished as leaders with just a one-point lead.

