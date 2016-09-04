Andre Ayew touched by Stars 'get well soon' message

Black Stars vice-captain Andre Ayew has thanked his teammates for dedicating their goal in the game against Rwanda to him.

Ghana shared the spoils with Rwanda in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group game on Saturday.

Samuel Tetteh scored Ghana’s goal in the 1-1 draw against Rwanda. The Black Stars players in celebrating the goal displayed shirts with Andre Ayew’s number and a ‘GET WELL SOON AYEW’ message.

Andre who was impressed with the gesture displayed by his international teammates took to his Twitter page to post:

“Thanks for the love u all showed me [Heart emoji] have no words..will be back soon inshallah”



