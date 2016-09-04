Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 4 September 2016 15:36 CET

Andre Ayew touched by Stars 'get well soon' message

By Joy Sports

Black Stars vice-captain Andre Ayew has thanked his teammates for dedicating their goal in the game against Rwanda to him.

Ghana shared the spoils with Rwanda in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group game on Saturday.

Samuel Tetteh scored Ghana’s goal in the 1-1 draw against Rwanda. The Black Stars players in celebrating the goal displayed shirts with Andre Ayew’s number and a ‘GET WELL SOON AYEW’ message.

Andre who was impressed with the gesture displayed by his international teammates took to his Twitter page to post:

“Thanks for the love u all showed me [Heart emoji] have no words..will be back soon inshallah”


Thanks for the love u all showed me â¤ï¸ have no words..will be back soon inshallah ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ âš½ï¸ pic.twitter.com/gYo8UzL8z1 — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) September 4, 2016

