Ivory Coast qualify for Afcon, more nations to follow on Sunday

Africa Cup of Nations reigning champions Ivory Coast became the latest country to qualify with a hard earned 1-1 home victory against Sierre Leone.

Aston Villa center forward Jonathan Kodjia acrobatically put the home side in the lead with a well taken volley on 37 minutes to give the crowd joy unlimited.

Kei Kamara dampened the moods with the second half equalizer to cause tension in the final closing minutes.

Nigeria won at home over visiting Tanzania 1-0 with Manchester City ace Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the lone strike on the day.

Meanwhile, Senegal beat Namibia 2-0 to become the only team to qualify with a 100% record for January's finals in Gabon.

Goals from Diao Balde Keita and a penalty from Famara Diedhiou, either side of a missed spot-kick by Mame Biram Diouf, gave the Teranga Lions a perfect record in Group K.

On Sunday, Niger host Burundi in the group's final match as both play for pride.

At the Hawassa international stadium, hosts Ethiopia fell behind against Seychelles before Getaneh Kebede and Saladin Said replied for the home and hope of qualification as one of the best two runners-up.

It was the sixth goal of the qualifying campaign for Kebede in Group J and moved him to the top of the scorers charts.

In Accra, Rwanda came from a goal down to hold Ghana to a 1-1 draw in their Group H Day 6 clash.

Samuel Tetteh scored off Frank Acheampong's assist in the 24th minute.

Substitute Muhadjir Hakizimana who came on for Ernest Sugira scored a wonder equalizer in the 82nd minute to give the Amavubi Stars some smiles and an away point against the Black Stars.

Another 14 matches are scheduled for Sunday with the remaining five places up for grabs.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith