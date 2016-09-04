Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 4 September 2016

Ghana Striker Kwesi Appiah included in Crystal Palace's Premier League Squad

Crystal Palace have submitted their Premier League squad which includes Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah.

Appiah who recently recovered fully from a long term injury that kept him out for almost a year made the cut.

There were reports that 2015 AFCON star was reported to be on his way out of the club.

But coach Allan Pardew opted to keep the striker as he trust Appiah can be helpful to Palace's course.

Kwesi Appiah was registered as HGP which means irrespective of his nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to the Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons or 36 months prior to his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

