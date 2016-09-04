Man Utd omit Schweinsteiger from Europa League squad

Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been left out of Manchester United’s Europa League squad.

The ex-Germany captain, who has trained alone or with the Under-23s under new boss Jose Mourinho, was named in their 25-man Premier League squad on Friday.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner retired from international football this week after 24 goals and 121 caps.

Eighteen-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe has been named in United’s 27-man Europa League squad.

Only 21 non-“club trained” players – those who have spent three years at the club between the ages of 15 and 21 – can be named in squads for the European competition.

United could only count forwards Wayne Rooney and Jesse Lingard as “club trained” so a maximum squad of 23 could be named, along with four Under-21 players in Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe.

Schweinsteiger signed a three-year deal in July 2015 but was told by Mourinho last month that it would be “very difficult” for him to play again for the club.

United begin their Europa League campaign away to Dutch club Feyenoord on 15 September. They are in Group A along with Turkey’s Fenerbahce and Zorya of Ukraine.

Manchester United’s Europa League squad for the 2016/2017 group stage: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Sam Johnstone, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Daley Blind, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marouane Fellaini, Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

