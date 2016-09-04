Pepe is what people commonly called him, is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portuguese national team as a central defender.

During his professional career he has played for Marítimo, Porto and Real Madrid. Képler Laveran Lima Ferreira is his real name. “My name “ Képler Laveran Lima Ferreira” in Brazil is quite difficult to pronounce. My coach and my father called me Pepe because it was easier. And that how it has stayed; Pepe.”