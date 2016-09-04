Asamoah Gyan: I joined Al Ahli because Al Ain rejected me

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has opined that former club Al Ain rejected him when he opted to re-join them on a loan from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Gyan who became Al Ain's most influential player after spending four seasons at the 'Boss' joined his former side rivals Al Ahli on the transfer deadline day.

The move has seen Al Ain's followers expressing their displeasure over Gyan's move to Al Ahli.

The 30 year-old goal poacher however in an interview with GHONE TV revealed that he was rejected by Al Ain hence his decision to join Al Ahli.

'I spoke to them a couple of months ago [but] they told me they've had their recruitment [and] everything was okay so I had no chance there'

'So moving there [Al Ahli], I'll say it wasn't my fault. It's part of the job. I'm very happy where I am [Al Ahli] today.

The UAE Pro League has been billed to start on September 17.

