Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 4 September 2016 12:10 CET

Asamoah Gyan: I joined Al Ahli because Al Ain rejected me

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has opined that former club Al Ain rejected him when he opted to re-join them on a loan from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Gyan who became Al Ain's most influential player after spending four seasons at the 'Boss' joined his former side rivals Al Ahli on the transfer deadline day.

The move has seen Al Ain's followers expressing their displeasure over Gyan's move to Al Ahli. READ MORE: Black Stars coach blames Accra Sports Stadium pitch for player injuries

The 30 year-old goal poacher however in an interview with GHONE TV revealed that he was rejected by Al Ain hence his decision to join Al Ahli.

'I spoke to them a couple of months ago [but] they told me they've had their recruitment [and] everything was okay so I had no chance there'

'So moving there [Al Ahli], I'll say it wasn't my fault. It's part of the job. I'm very happy where I am [Al Ahli] today.

The UAE Pro League has been billed to start on September 17.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

"Our Life is like a book that people read it through and through"
By: SAMUEL OFFE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img