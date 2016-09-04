Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 4 September 2016 11:25 CET

'Get Well Soon Ayew': Andre Ayew thanks Black Stars for the love

Black Stars vice-captain Andre Ayew has thanked his teammates for dedicating their goal in the game against Rwanda to him.

Ghana shared the spoils with Rwanda in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group game on Saturday.

Samuel Tetteh scored Ghana's goal in the 1-1 draw against Rwanda. The Black Stars players in celebrating the goal displayed shirts with Andre Ayew's number and a 'GET WELL SOON AYEW' message.

play 'Get well soon Ayew' was the message from the Black Stars.

