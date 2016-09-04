Avram Grant: Black Stars coach blames Accra Sports Stadium pitch for player injuries

Black Stars of Ghana coach Avram Grant has expressed his unhappiness over the quality of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch after his side's 1-1 draw game with Rwanda on Saturday in the final Group H AFCON Qualifier.

According to Grant, the Accra Sports Stadium pitch is not up to standard. He stressed that the poor state of the pitch due to lack of maintenance is the reason for players' injuries. READ ALSO: Andre Ayew thanks Black Stars for the love

'The pitch is one of the worse I have seen,' Avram Grant said after Saturday's game.

'The pitch here in Accra is not up to standard and its one of the worse pitch I have seen in my entire career so far as a coach.

"Some of the clubs were angry at us because their players returned with injuries because of this same pitch, example is Atsu and Acheampong," the Israeli coach added.

The four-time African champions departed for Russia last night for their Tuesday's international friendly game with the European side.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh