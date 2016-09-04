Dauda Mohammed: Kotoko's talisman pushes for Anderlecht move

Dauda Mohammed, who believes he is mature enough to ply his trade abroad has requested for his release to Anderlecht, a source close to Kotoko told Pulse Sports.

Asante Kotoko have rejected several mouth-watering offers from abroad for the services of the young genius and the player has had disagreements with the management of the club on that.

The agitation from Dauda Mohammed has heightened after Anderlecht tabled down a $450,000 offer for the striker.

Pulse Sports understands that might have affected his performance in the second half of the season since he has scored just a goal as against his seven goal-tally in the first round of the league.

The 19-year-old attacker was promoted to the senior ranks of Asante Kotoko last season and became an instant hit in the top-flight league, especially, he was the go-to man for the club in the second half of the season.

Dauda Mohammed earned a call-up into the Black Stars in their game against Rwanda on Saturday in Accra, but he was an unused substitute.

He will also join Ghana to Russia, where the team will play against the 2018 host nation of the FIFA World Cup.

