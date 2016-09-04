Ghana coach Avram Grant slams 'worst ever' Accra pitch

Ghana coach Avram Grant has slammed the Accra Sports Stadium pitch as the 'worst ever' in his long coaching career after the Black Stars were held on a 1-1 draw against Rwanda.

The Black Stars were out of sorts when they were held 1-1 by the visitors on the bumpy pitch in Accra on Saturday which inhibited good play.

The former Chelsea coach's disappointment was topped by the pitch's poor state after his side struggled paid for their own air tickets to play the match because of the sports ministry's claim that there was no money.

The chaotic build up to the match which included the ministry's order that only home-based players must be used compounded problems.

The Israeli manager is unhappy that the pitch was allowed to deteriorate to affect the performance of the players during the game.

'To be honest, I think the pitch is one of the worst I have ever seen," Grant said in a post-match interview with the press, Grant said.

'During the match, I asked one of the stadium managers to put water on the pitch . He told me there was no money for fuel, which was unfortunate.

'If we want the best from our players, we must give them the necessary tools to get the best out of them.'

Ghana's 1-1 with Rwanda completed their qualification for the African Cup of Nations with an unbeaten record.

The 2015 finalists had already secured top spot in Group H with a game remaining, but a weakened side, who led through Samuel Tetteh's first international goal, were pegged back late on by Muhadjiri Hakizimana's fine free-kick.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com