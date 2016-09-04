MTN FA Cup final Preview: Bechem United vs Okwawu United- Unfancied sides battle for glory and CAF Confed Cup slot

History awaits Bechem United as they square off against second tier Okwawu United in a crunch final of the MTN FA Cup 2016 at the newly constructed Cape Coast on Sunday .

They have their eyes on a first major silverware in Ghana footballing history. It's their first ever competitive final on Sunday against the Mountaineers.

Prior to the biggest clash, the Hunters thrashed Hearts of Oak by 3-1 in the premiership last week at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park with top scorer Abednego Tetteh bagging a hatrick which earned him call up to the national team.

Right back Patrick Cole is likely to make a return since he started training this week after recovering from an injury which kept him out of action in the last two fixtures.

Defensive midfield dynamo Solomon Mensah will available for selection after serving a match suspension last week against the Phobians.

Okwawu United first and last won the cup competition in 1986, they have since been in the final just once in 1997 when they lost 1-0 to defunct GHAPOHA FC and 2-0 to Hearts of Oak in 2000.

They are the second second tier side to reach this far since the FA Cup resumed from hiatus in 2010.

Division one outfit Nania FC won the 2010 edition of the MTN FA Cup.

The Mountaineers ahead of the finals lost narrowly to Pure Joy SC in the GN Bank Division One league last weekend.

They are poised to shock the premiership club despite their inconsistent form.

The "Asaase Aban" club have a full strength side going into the historic encounter.

Experienced midfielder Prince Bobby is expected to make the start.

He has had stint with Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, Olympique Charleroi, Sint Niklaas and Royal Antwerpen all in Belgium, Lebanese club Al Ahed and Zrijnksi Mostar in Bosnia Herzegovina.

Annor Walker has been appointed technical advisor prior to the finals on Sunday .

MATCH FACTS

BECHEM UNITED's MTN FA Cup journey so far...

Round of 64: 3-0 vs. Paga Japan Stars

Round of 32: 5-0 vs. Liberty Babies

Round of 16: 0-1 vs. Real Tamale United

Quarter Finals: 1-1 (2-4 pens) vs. Asante Kotoko

Semi-Finals : 2-0 vs. Wa Rockets FC

OKWAWU UNITED's MTN FA Cup journey so far...

Prelims: 4-2 vs. Istanbul FC

Round of 64: 2-1 vs. Dreams FC

Round of 32: 2-1 vs. Dunkwa Utd

Round of 16: 1-1 (5-4 pens) vs. Sek. Hasaacas

Quarter Finals : 1-0 aet vs. WAFA SC

Semi-Finals: 1-1 (4-2 pens) vs. Liberty Professionals

*Bechem United have lost only two of their last ten premier league fixtures.

They have won all of their last four.

(W6 D2 L2)

*Okwawu United have managed just three wins in their last ten matches in the division one.

They are winless in their last three.

(W3 D4 L3)

*Bechem United have kept six clean sheets in their last ten matches in the premiership and have conceded only once in the FA Cup.

*Okwawu United have kept just three clean sheets out of their last ten division one games and have only one clean sheet in the FA Cup.

*Bechem United won two of their FA Cup matches outside Bechem.

They have only one win at away in the premier league this season.

*Okwawu United have managed just one win in their FA Cup fixtures outside Nkawkaw.

They have also recorded only one away victory in the division one this term.

*Abednego Tetteh is Bechem United's top scorer in all competitions this season with 13 goals.

He has only a goal in the FA Cup.

*McClean Ampadu is the top scorer of Okwawu United in all competitions this season with 8 goals.

He has 3 goals in the FA Cup.

*Bechem United assistant coach Seth Osei Wire is a former player of Okwawu United.

He was part of the 1997 FA Cup finalists.

*Ibrahim Meriga won the FA Cup as a player in 1986.

He is the interim coach of Okwawu United at the moment.

*Abednego Tetteh joined Bechem United last season from Okwawu United.

He faces his former club.



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com