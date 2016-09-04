Feature: Sports Minister's hot coal ended up burning his fingers

It was a semi-Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup reloaded. Once again, money was at the centre of why Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana of late has been awarded with doctorate degree when the exam of shame is written.

At the end of a hectic period which saw Black Stars players buy their own flight tickets to honour the last 2017 Africa Cup of nations qualifier against Rwanda, the sports minister, who preached for home-based players to be used for the match, graced the game. This was the first time in the history of Ghana players had to buy their own tickets for national team duty.

Sitting on a finely upholstered sofa at Accra sports stadium VVIP box, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, the Minister of Youth and Sports, kept his first two fingers on his lips as he gazed.

play

The VVIP section durint the Black Stars game against Rwanda.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh