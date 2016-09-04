Elmina Sharks: Paa Kwesi Nduom's team seals Premier League qualification

Elmina Sharks have sealed their qualification to the Ghana Premier League following their 3-1 home win over Gold Stars on Saturday.

The Elmina based club became the first team to book their ticket for next year's domestic top-flight championship with two games to spare.

The Division one side owned by Progressive People's Party (PPP) flag bearer Paa Kwesi Nduom needed goals from former Hearts of Oak forward Richard Atika, Obeng Crienstil and Charles McCarthy to seal their victory against Gold Stars. READ MORE: Black Stars dedicate goal to Andre Ayew

'It is a well-deserved qualification. At the beginning of the season, our target was to qualify and we have achieved our target,' Sharks head coach Kwabena Amissah told Pulse.com.gh .

'First of all I want to thank the owner of the team Paa Kwesi Nduom for his support, the players and our fans. We have achieved our dream and the preparation for next year's Ghana Premier League has started.'

Elmina Sharks after 28 games, topped zone two with 65 points, 12 points better than the second placed team Karela FC.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh