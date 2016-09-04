Ghana 1-1 Rwanda: Three things we learned

There is something about football; fans of Ghana's Black Stars knew the final 2017 AFCON qualifier versus Rwanda had little significance as Ghana had already secured birth for the final tourney next year in Gabon; fans really didn't care for this game, at least, the low attendance said so.

At full time however, when Cameroonian referee Antoine Effa whistled to end proceedings at the Accra Sports Stadium, there was a quiet despondency about the fans; a sense of how did we let this game slip.

At that moment, nothing else mattered; the few fans who came to the stadium didn't get the momentary high they expected.

I could tell from their body language and while driving home, a few high and low points jumped at me.

Avram Grant must sit up

Indeed, he must stand up. Until this game, I hadn't found the need to comment on Grant's recent troubles with media and other public officials who keep criticizing him for not spending enough time in Ghana to scout and develop the game.

I was of the school that thought; once the man is delivering, let him keep his blue polo shirt. Grant on this day however, was way off the mark.

Let us start from the back. Okay, so we all know goalie Razak Brimah is "numero uno", no dispute, we get it, but how would we know what other goalies have to offer if they are not be given opportunities to stake a claim.

Adam Kwarasey, who returned mid-year from a self-imposed exile, for the third time running, saw the bench in a game that really wasn't crucial.

Brimah should have had a day off, just like other seniors, Mubarak Wakaso, John Boye and Afriyie Acquah.

Then there was the Edwin Gyimah and Daniel Amartey role mix up. Don't get me wrong Amartey was really good in the defensive midfield role and Gyimah was okay in central defense, but in the pecking order, Gyimah is probably fourth or even fifth choice, if anyone would be called to deputize for the regular pair of John Boye and Jonathan Mensah, it would be Daniel Amartey.

So, in the spirit of team building, cohesion and all, Amartey should have paired with either of the experienced pair and not pushed into midfield where he will a rather be fourth option behind established duo of Acquah and Wakaso as well as rising Alfred Duncan.

Then there was Samuel Tetteh in the false 9 role. Tetteh got the goal yes, but even then, he had to drift to the wing where he picked the ball before creating space to score.

It was one of the few moments when Tetteh sparkled, he found the false 9 role confining and Grant should have quickly shuffled the pack to free Tetteh whose technique is not in doubt but certainly not as center forward.

Grant took forever to make changes and when he did it was a little too late. Grant clearly is very loyal to certain group of players but the earlier he starts giving these players competition, the better.

Going forward, Grant should actually scout both home and abroad for new talent for weaker positions instead of the courtesy calls on old players whose style of play we already familiar with.

Grant should have a solid back up for every spot especially at the full back positions where Baba Rahman and Harrison Afful are beginning to sit a bit too pretty.

This game was a missed opportunity indeed and hopefully the upcoming friendly versus Russia, on September 6, 2016 in Moscow, would see Grant standing tall.

Partey must be in the party

One the cards Grant delayed in playing was Atletico Madrid star Thomas Teye Partey.

When he eventually entered the fray, Partey moved the ball with guile and created openings making you wonder, what the outcome would have been, had he started the game.

This was Partey's third cap but he is yet to start a game. His style is such that he can possess the ball, zip pass opponents and release his mates through the channels, an essential attribute that was sorely missing in the game against Rwanda.

Yea I can almost hear the counter arguments that he is young and new to the team and all, hence must be bedded in gradually; but then again how would we know if his contribution wouldn't be greater from the get go, if he isn't given an opportunity to start.

Going into the Russian friendly, Partey must surely be in the party from the start.

Duncan is a fine option

The ability to calculate the right velocity and weight to put on a ball, flight it and make it land at your mate's feet, aka passing, is a special skill.

Sassuolo's Alfred Duncan makes it look effortless and it was a delight to see him make those pin point passes, 30 to 40 yards over Rwandan heads.

Duncan's career has seen him change clubs, four times already in his young career in Italy.

His talent has always been evident, what he needed was an injection of confidence and believe.

While Duncan had made a couple of appearances in the past, his attitude in this game was a marked departure from the 'am I really here' to 'this is my turf and I want to be boss'.

In the game, he sprayed passes and got physical when he had to, establishing a powerful presence.

Once he refines his tackling, he would be peach. Should either of Wakaso or Acquah be absent, Coach Grant can sleep easy, knowing he has a fine option in 23 year old, Alfred Duncan.

