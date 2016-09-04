Asamoah Gyan reveals Al Ain said no to his return

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has revealed that former club Al Ain refused to grant him the chance to return to the club hence his loan move to Al Ahli.

Gyan who was a hugely celebrated striker by Al Ain fans wished to have made a return to the club but was not granted.

The Ghana captain made a transfer deadline move to rivals Al Ahli after fallen out with Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Speaking on GHONE TV, Gyan revealed he understands the bitterness of the Al Ain fans but cannot be faulted for joining their biggest title rivals.

'I spoke to them a couple of months ago [but] they told me they've had their recruitment [and] everything was okay so I had no chance there'

'So moving there [Al Ahli], I'll say it wasn't my fault. It's part of the job.

'I'm very happy where I am [Al Ahli] today.

Gyan will wear the number 90 shirt and has revealed he chose the number because he sealed his loan move from Shanghai SIPG at the death of the transfer deadline day.

The new UAE Pro League begins September 17 and Gyan is expected to introduce his goal scoring prowess to aid his new side.

